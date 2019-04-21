The 9 at 9: Easter Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #SRI LANKA At least 137 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured following a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

2. #COMMEMORATIONS Ceremonies will take place today at Dublin’s General Post Office and Glasnevin Cemetery to mark the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

3. #ASSAULT Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a 39 year-old cyclist was the victim of what investigators are describing as a “serious assault” in north Dublin.

4. #HOME SECURITY Taoiseach Leo Varakdar has said that no extra security detail has been added to his home after a series of protests there in recent weeks.

5. #SERVICE DEFICIT Just 10 of the 19 maternity units in the State are providing abortion services more than three months after Ireland’s abortion laws were legalised.

6. #SEA CHANGE A new Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes Poll suggests that support for Fianna Fáil has overtaken Fine Gael, with the two main parties at 29% and 28% respectively.

7. #RISING COSTS Department of Health documents seen by the Sunday Business Post have revealed that costs associated with the National Children’s Hospital are expected to increase further.

8. #BRIDGING LOAN A report in the Sunday Independent has claimed that Cricket Ireland received a short-term €100,000 loan from its CEO to address cash flow issues.

9. #WEATHER It will be another warm day in many areas with hazy sunshine, although cloud will develop in the west of the country, with top temperatures of between 16 and 21 degrees.