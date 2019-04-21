This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Easter Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Easter Sunday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,347 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601383
Image: Shutterstock/BlueOrange Studio
Image: Shutterstock/BlueOrange Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #SRI LANKA At least 137 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured following a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

2. #COMMEMORATIONS Ceremonies will take place today at Dublin’s General Post Office and Glasnevin Cemetery to mark the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. 

3. #ASSAULT Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a 39 year-old cyclist was the victim of what investigators are describing as a “serious assault” in north Dublin.

4. #HOME SECURITY Taoiseach Leo Varakdar has said that no extra security detail has been added to his home after a series of protests there in recent weeks.

5. #SERVICE DEFICIT Just 10 of the 19 maternity units in the State are providing abortion services more than three months after Ireland’s abortion laws were legalised.

6. #SEA CHANGE A new Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes Poll suggests that support for Fianna Fáil has overtaken Fine Gael, with the two main parties at 29% and 28% respectively.

7. #RISING COSTS Department of Health documents seen by the Sunday Business Post have revealed that costs associated with the National Children’s Hospital are expected to increase further.

8. #BRIDGING LOAN A report in the Sunday Independent has claimed that Cricket Ireland received a short-term €100,000 loan from its CEO to address cash flow issues.

9. #WEATHER It will be another warm day in many areas with hazy sunshine, although cloud will develop in the west of the country, with top temperatures of between 16 and 21 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie