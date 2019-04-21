This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cyclist (39) seriously assaulted in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 7:19 AM
1 hour ago 14,298 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601361
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 39 year-old man was the victim of what investigators are describing as a “serious assault” in north Dublin.

Gardaí in Raheny are investigating the incident, which happened at around 10.30am yesterday morning while the man was cycling on Swans Nest Road in Kilbarrack, Dublin.

During the incident, a car described as a black saloon collided with him.

A number of men then got out of the car and assaulted the victim with weapons, before leaving the scene in the car.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

They are also urging any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Kilbarrack area at this time to check their footage and contact Raheny Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie