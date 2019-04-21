Cyclist (39) seriously assaulted in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 39 year-old man was the victim of what investigators are describing as a “serious assault” in north Dublin.

Gardaí in Raheny are investigating the incident, which happened at around 10.30am yesterday morning while the man was cycling on Swans Nest Road in Kilbarrack, Dublin.

During the incident, a car described as a black saloon collided with him.

A number of men then got out of the car and assaulted the victim with weapons, before leaving the scene in the car.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

They are also urging any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Kilbarrack area at this time to check their footage and contact Raheny Garda station.