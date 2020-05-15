This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 May, 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here are the stories making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 May 2020, 7:58 AM
41 minutes ago 1,896 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5099438
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE ONE: The Cabinet will meet today to decide whether the government will begin easing Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

2. #ESRI STUDY: A new survey examining the public’s views on the pandemic has found that most Irish people don’t expect life to return to ‘normal’ until next year.

3. #INVESTIGATION: Health officials have launched an investigation after an Irish hospital failed to report over 200 cases of Covid-19 from as far back as mid-March.

4. #MISC: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert to US doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19. 

5. #SHOOTING: A teenager has been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following an incident in north Dublin last night.

6. #REAL ESTATE: A US court has reopened a case challenging the income from foreign entities that Donald Trump makes through his hotel in Washington DC.

7. #DANGEROUS DRIVING: A man who fled a garda checkpoint while driving drunk, leading to “a litany of episodes of reckless and dangerous driving”, has been jailed for 20 months.

8. #HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: New research has suggested that an anti-inflammatory drug lauded as a potential treatment for Covid-19 may make the outcome for patients worse.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

