The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE ONE: The Cabinet will meet today to decide whether the government will begin easing Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

2. #ESRI STUDY: A new survey examining the public’s views on the pandemic has found that most Irish people don’t expect life to return to ‘normal’ until next year.

3. #INVESTIGATION: Health officials have launched an investigation after an Irish hospital failed to report over 200 cases of Covid-19 from as far back as mid-March.

4. #MISC: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert to US doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19.

5. #SHOOTING: A teenager has been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following an incident in north Dublin last night.

6. #REAL ESTATE: A US court has reopened a case challenging the income from foreign entities that Donald Trump makes through his hotel in Washington DC.

7. #DANGEROUS DRIVING: A man who fled a garda checkpoint while driving drunk, leading to “a litany of episodes of reckless and dangerous driving”, has been jailed for 20 months.

8. #HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: New research has suggested that an anti-inflammatory drug lauded as a potential treatment for Covid-19 may make the outcome for patients worse.