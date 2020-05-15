This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
US doctors warned about inflammatory disease in children linked to Covid-19

The condition was first reported in Europe several weeks ago.

By Press Association Friday 15 May 2020, 7:29 AM
1 hour ago 7,099 Views 11 Comments
THE US CENTRES for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an alert about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19.

In the alert, issued yesterday, the CDC called the condition multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MISC) in children.

The case definition for the illness includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, and a fever of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 24 hours.

Other symptoms include severe illness requiring hospital admission, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

The name and case definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several in other states.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Last weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said three young people in the state may have died of the “Covid-related illness”.

“This illness has symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease & toxic shock syndrome. DOH is investigating & we will provide updates. Though rare, we urge parents to be vigilant.”

Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it was unknown if the condition can occur in adults.

Doctors have been told to be on the lookout for the condition and report suspected cases to local or state health departments.

It should be suspected in all deaths in children who had evidence of Covid-19 infection, the CDC said.

Children are less likely than adults to develop Covid-19 and their illnesses usually are less severe, although they can spread the disease without showing symptoms.

With reporting from - © AFP 2020

