US doctors warned about inflammatory disease in children linked to Covid-19

THE US CENTRES for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an alert about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19.

In the alert, issued yesterday, the CDC called the condition multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MISC) in children.

The case definition for the illness includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, and a fever of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 24 hours.

Other symptoms include severe illness requiring hospital admission, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

The name and case definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several in other states.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Last weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said three young people in the state may have died of the “Covid-related illness”.

“This illness has symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease & toxic shock syndrome. DOH is investigating & we will provide updates. Though rare, we urge parents to be vigilant.”

Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it was unknown if the condition can occur in adults.