The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin will discuss the different travel restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic at today’s meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.
2. #ORGANISED CRIME Intelligence relating to the Byrne Organised Crime Gang has been intercepted by international police following the hacking of a phone server used by criminals.
3. #ETHICS Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has defended himself against claims he intervened to ensure a charity his family did paid work for won a government contract.
4. #DROGHEDA A local authority has budgeted €20,000 a year for repair and maintenance of CCTV cameras in an area at the centre of the Drogheda gang feud.
5. #HOTELS The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said businesses are facing an “enormous challenge” as new research reveals a dramatic fall in bookings nationwide.
6. #RISK Emollient skin can pose a fire-safety risk in homes, health product regulation agencies have warned.
7. #TROUBLE IN RANKS Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has resigned as the party whip after voting against the government’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill.
8. #MISSING A public appeal has been launched to locate the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man in Dublin City Centre.
