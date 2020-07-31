This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Conor McCrave Friday 31 Jul 2020, 7:50 AM
42 minutes ago 3,359 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin will discuss the different travel restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic at today’s meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.

2. #ORGANISED CRIME Intelligence relating to the Byrne Organised Crime Gang has been intercepted by international police following the hacking of a phone server used by criminals.

3. #ETHICS Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has defended himself against claims he intervened to ensure a charity his family did paid work for won a government contract.

4. #DROGHEDA A local authority has budgeted €20,000 a year for repair and maintenance of CCTV cameras in an area at the centre of the Drogheda gang feud.

5. #HOTELS The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said businesses are facing an “enormous challenge” as new research reveals a dramatic fall in bookings nationwide. 

6. #RISK Emollient skin can pose a fire-safety risk in homes, health product regulation agencies have warned.

7. #TROUBLE IN RANKS Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has resigned as the party whip after voting against the government’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill. 

8. #MISSING A public appeal has been launched to locate the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man in Dublin City Centre. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

