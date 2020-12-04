#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 December 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Dec 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/corkmaxim
Image: Shutterstock/corkmaxim

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REOPENING: Restaurants and gastropubs are allowed to reopen from today across the country.

2. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a cold and wintry weekend with ice and wind warnings in place across the island of Ireland today.

3. #NURSES: Student nurses have said the health system is putting them under financial pressure to work in multiple healthcare settings to earn money.

4. #FACTCHECK: Was the UK able to approve the Pfizer vaccine before the EU because of Brexit? TheJournal.ie has taken a look

5. #WATERFORD: Gardaí in Waterford are keeping an open mind following the discovery of the bodies of two men at a hostel in the city.

6. #THE NORTH: Non-essential retailers can reopen next Friday in Northern Ireland, ministers have said.

7. #DANCE: The government has given the green light to dance schools to facilitate individual performers to train while adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines.

8. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has ordered 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes in anticipation of its return to service in Europe.

Hayley Halpin
