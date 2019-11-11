This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Nov 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPAIN: The Socialists have won Spain’s national election, but large gains by the far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock.

2. #PEAT: Three government ministers will meet today with the workers of two peat-burning ESB plants which are set to close in the midlands next year.

3. #FRAUD: Gardaí are warning the public of invoice redirect fraud and CEO fraud following an increase in such crimes.

4. #BREXIT: A majority of Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the Union in order to achieve their preferred Brexit outcome, a survey has found.

5. #BOLIVIA: Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned from his position after three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

6. #WAGES: The cost of owning and running a house in Ireland each year has jumped by more than €1,000 since 2018, according to new research from AA Ireland. 

7. #HONG KONG: A Hong Kong protester has been shot as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.

8. #QUINN: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with the five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

