The 8 at 8: Monday

1. #SPAIN: The Socialists have won Spain’s national election, but large gains by the far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock.

2. #PEAT: Three government ministers will meet today with the workers of two peat-burning ESB plants which are set to close in the midlands next year.

3. #FRAUD: Gardaí are warning the public of invoice redirect fraud and CEO fraud following an increase in such crimes.

4. #BREXIT: A majority of Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the Union in order to achieve their preferred Brexit outcome, a survey has found.

5. #BOLIVIA: Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned from his position after three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

6. #WAGES: The cost of owning and running a house in Ireland each year has jumped by more than €1,000 since 2018, according to new research from AA Ireland.

7. #HONG KONG: A Hong Kong protester has been shot as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.

8. #QUINN: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with the five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

