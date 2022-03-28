#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 1°C Monday 28 March 2022
The 9 at 9: Monday

Peace talks in Ukraine, Oscars controversy and rising house prices.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Mar 2022, 8:50 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Peace Talks

1. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as today, probing whether a near-stalemate in fighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands.

FactCheck

2. Factchecks, one of the first lines of defence in the fight against disinformation, are now being weaponised to spread false news about Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, fact-checkers across the world (like us at The Journal) got to work verifying a constant deluge of photos, footage and claims circulating on the internet about the war.

Oscars Controversy

3. The Oscars were thrown into chaos overnight after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

Oscar Winners

4. There was some joy for Irish nominees with Kenneth Branagh taking home the Best Scrrenplay award.

House Prices

5.  House prices rose by 2.4% on average during the first three months of 2022, according to property website Daft.ie, with the average listed price at €299,093, which is up 8.4% on the same period in 2021.

Outbreak

6. Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes today as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

 

Charged

7. A 42-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of Shane Murphy, who died following an apparent stabbing incident in Cork over the weekend. 

Israel

8. Two police officers were shot dead in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in a northern Israeli city late yesterday as top US and Arab diplomats visited for an unprecedented regional meeting.

Weather

9. Looks like another lovely day on the cards. 

Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts. Otherwise, it will be a dry morning with good sunny spells. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest along the east and south coast, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Full forecast here

