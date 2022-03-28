Branagh scoops Best Screenplay Oscar at controversial night in Hollywood

KENNETH BRANAGH LAST night scooped the Oscar for Best Screenplay for his film Belfast on what was a controversial night in Hollywood.

The film, which is based on his own childhood during the Troubles, was nominated for seven awards at this year’s ceremony.

Collecting the statue, Branagh said: “This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people.”

He added: “This story is the search for joy and hope in the fact of violence and loss.

“We lost some people along the way.”

Advertisement

He continued: “We miss them, we love them and we will never forget them and we we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heart-warming human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.

“This means a lot.”

There was no joy for several other Irish nominees. Jessie Buckley, Ciarán Hinds and Van Morrison all walked away empty-handed.

Hinds was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category while Buckley was in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Winners

Coda, which features a predominantly deaf cast, was named best picture, while Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf male actor to win a gong.

However, the night was far from controversy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The night was thrown into chaos after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

Smith, who won his first Academy Award for King Richard, appeared to take offence to a gag Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2”, prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

Here is a breakdown of all the winners from the main categories: