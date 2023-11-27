GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Israel-Hamas truce

1. The truce between Israel and Hamas has entered its final 24 hours, with the militant group saying it was willing to extend the pause after it freed more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned by its attack.

The pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in return.

Attention now has turned to whether the truce will be extended before its scheduled end early tomorrow morning.

COP28

2. World leaders will gather in Dubai this week to begin two weeks of negotiations at the United Nations’ (UN) annual climate conference, COP28.

Several senior Government members, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan, are expected to travel to the conference.

Speaking to reporters in Ireland this week, EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius told The Journal that renewable energy and funding will be among the EU’s priorities at the conference.

Israel ambassador summons

3. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has responded after the Irish ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Israeli foreign minister to be reprimanded over comments he made over the release of Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand.

Sonya McGuinness was summoned by the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday afternoon.

Dublin riots

4. Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said Justice Minister Helen McEntee should resign or the Taoiseach ‘should act’, and if not Sinn Féin will ‘consider all our options’ in relation to a motion of no confidence.

Doherty was speaking to RTÉ’s The Week in Politics following his party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying she had no confidence in Minister McEntee or Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Friday.

McDonald made the statements following Thursday night’s scenes of serious unrest in Dublin.

Booker Prize winner

5. Irish author Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for Prophet Song.

The 46-year-old, who lives in Dublin, was presented with his trophy by last year’s winner Shehan Karunatilaka, at a ceremony held at Old Billingsgate, London last night.

Brianna Ghey trial

6. Two teenagers will go on trial in the UK later accused of the murder of teenager 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Brianna was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday, 11 February earlier this year.

A Young Traveller Lost

7. President Michael D Higgins has said a new documentary about the suicide of a young Traveller boy should be seen in every household and school in the country.

Patrick: A Young Traveller Lost will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player tonight a 9.35pm.

The documentary aims to shine a light on the rate of suicide in the Traveller community, which is significantly higher than the settled community.

Terry Venables death

8. Former England, Barcelona and and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

As a player he made more than 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace but made his real mark as a coach, also managing Palace and QPR.