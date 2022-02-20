The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING!

Here’s a rundown of the news you need to catch up on this Sunday morning.

1. #DEGRADED RIVERS In our lead story this morning, Noteworthy examines the damage being caused to Ireland’s rivers due to continued public works projects.

2. #UKRAINE French President Emmanuel Macron is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin later today as fears continue to mount over a potential invasion of Ukraine. Tensions on the border have recently become more volatile, with two Ukrainian soldiers being killed in attacks by separatist rebels.

3. #REVENUE BOATS The Revenue Commissioners are set to spend over €20 million on two new boats to help tackle the drug trade and other seaborne criminal activities.

4. #CORK A 19-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

5. #COVID VACCINES Covid-19 vaccines can now be booked online for 5 to 11-year-olds, as the HSE renews its appeal for parents to get their children vaccinated against the virus as only one-fifth have received the jab.

6. #ROOM TO IMPROVE Dermot Bannon has said that people should consider retrofitting their homes rather than getting “fancy kitchen islands” when thinking about renovations.

7. #RING-NECKED PARAKEETS Birdwatch Ireland has called for people to report sightings of an invasive species of parrot which have been spotted in Griffith Park in Dublin.

8. #CLARE A woman in her 30s has been killed in a collision in Co Clare last night, with a man being arrested in connection with the crash.

9. #WEATHER Status Yellow weather warnings remain in place across the country today, with some counties set for rain while others will be hit by windy conditions.