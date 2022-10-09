The 9 at 9: Sunday

HERE’S ALL THE news you need as you start your day.

Creeslough

1. Tributes have been paid to the 10 people who died in the explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday, with several victims being named overnight.

Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was understood to have been in her early 20s; shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in the blast.

2. Gardaí believe that the cause of the blast in Creeslough was a “tragic accident”.

Sources have told The Journal that investigators believe that the blast was caused by a gas leak within the building, but emergency services did not comment on the matter when asked at yesterday’s briefing.

3. Locals in Creeslough have been doing whatever they can to help each other out over the last two days in the aftermath of a tragedy that has “ripped the heart out of this community”.

Dublin 15

4. A woman in her 40s and a baby boy were found dead at a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 3pm yesterday, a Garda statement said. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Mortgages

5. Mortgage customers who wish to switch lenders in a bid to save money or avoid interest rate hikes are facing delays of several weeks due to a huge surge in applications and the loss of two key lenders from the market, brokers have said.

Ukraine

6. 17 people have died following a Russian attack on an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

7. It comes as an explosion caused a partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.

Finland

8. Finland is pushing ahead with it’s plans to dramatically cut down on fossil fuels and reach net-zero emissions by 2035 despite the effects of the current energy crisis.

Since February, Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent the energy sector into a spin across Europe.

In neighbouring Finland, the country’s energy grid operator has warned that war has increased uncertainties about the availability of electricity, Lauren Boland reports from Finland.

Northern Ireland

9. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that the party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

Donaldson told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast that changes must be secured to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.