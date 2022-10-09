Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 9 October 2022
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves multiple people dead

A council secretary said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,433 Views 5 Comments
The scene of the attack in Zaporizhzhia
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A RUSSIAN ATTACK on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said today.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

The attack came after an explosion on Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

Following the blast which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible.

And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure.

