This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s the news as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,560 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509341
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REPUBLICANS: Gardaí policing the border region suspect that dissident republicans have “dozens” of makeshift weapons caches dotted along the border

2. #R KELLY: R&B star R Kelly has handed himself into police in the US after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims.

3. #MISSING: Gardaí in Co Mayo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl

4. #CRASH: A 39-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Co Westmeath.

5. #BREXIT: Brexit should be delayed if the UK Parliament doesn’t approve a deal in the coming days, three British ministers have written in the Daily Mail

6. #ABORTION: An anti-abortion activist who was recently ordered by the High Court to stop operating a website with a name similar to the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy service is claiming to offer ultrasound services from a building on the northside of Dublin city. 

7. #FIANNA FÁIL: Fianna Fáil is hosting its Ard Fheis in Citywest, Dublin today. 

8. #EXTRADITION: Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland in a post-Brexit no-deal scenario will be slower and a lot more cumbersome

9. #TRAINS: Dublin’s Pearse Street and Tara Street train stations will be closed this weekend in order for works to take place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    51,629  0
    2
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    49,118  80
    3
    		How good is the phone coverage where you are? New map shows quality across the country
    46,212  44
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    189  0
    2
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    65  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    39,440  126
    2
    		Clinical Ireland U20s take bonus point in Italy to sustain winning run in Six Nations
    26,144  9
    3
    		Tadhg Beirne flies in late and shines in Munster win over Ospreys
    25,905  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Philly from Tallafornia's return to First Dates ended with the biggest plot twist ever
    12,334  2
    2
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    8,905  1
    3
    		We thought we'd seen the last of problematic weight loss shows, but then Netflix added 'Bringing Sexy Back'
    5,432  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker
    CHICAGO
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    Jussie Smollett paid $3,500 to stage attack because of 'dissatisfaction with his salary'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie