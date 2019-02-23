The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REPUBLICANS: Gardaí policing the border region suspect that dissident republicans have “dozens” of makeshift weapons caches dotted along the border.

2. #R KELLY: R&B star R Kelly has handed himself into police in the US after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims.

3. #MISSING: Gardaí in Co Mayo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

4. #CRASH: A 39-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Co Westmeath.

5. #BREXIT: Brexit should be delayed if the UK Parliament doesn’t approve a deal in the coming days, three British ministers have written in the Daily Mail.

6. #ABORTION: An anti-abortion activist who was recently ordered by the High Court to stop operating a website with a name similar to the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy service is claiming to offer ultrasound services from a building on the northside of Dublin city.

7. #FIANNA FÁIL: Fianna Fáil is hosting its Ard Fheis in Citywest, Dublin today.

8. #EXTRADITION: Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland in a post-Brexit no-deal scenario will be slower and a lot more cumbersome.

9. #TRAINS: Dublin’s Pearse Street and Tara Street train stations will be closed this weekend in order for works to take place.