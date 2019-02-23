Have you seen Mary? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old

GARDAÍ IN CO Mayo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mary McDonagh has been missing from Castlebar since yesterday afternoon.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, of slight build and with long brown hair with blonde streaks.

When last seen she was wearing a black raincoat with a furry hood, blue jeans, a red top and black and white runners.

It is believed she may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Mary or who can issue in located her is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200 or any garda station.