This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál Martin to face questions from grassroots about keeping FG in government until 2020

The party is holding its Ard Fheis at Citywest today.

By Christina Finn Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,720 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4508275
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

“WE CAN’T RISK another five years of Fine Gael and its cheerleaders.”

Those were the words of the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin during his keynote speech at his party’s Ard Fheis in 2016. 

Martin went on to tell his grassroots members that year:

“Let no one tell you that there is no choice – that we just have to let them carry on,” he said, adding:

“Fine Gael and its cheerleaders relentlessly like to push the line that we can’t risk change. The truth is our country can’t risk five more years of this government.”

Fast forward three years and today, at the party’s Ard Fheis in Citywest, Martin will have to sell another story to his members. 

One in which he has to explain why Fianna Fáil has signed up to keep Fine Gael in power until 2020 – just one year shy of the situation he previously shunned. 

The Fianna Fáil leader says there is a big reason as to why he has gone down this road. 

Brexit. 

However, there are some in the party that are not happy, and don’t buy into the strategy of their leader. They are fed up of biding their time, fed up of ‘getting it in the neck’ from their constituents and members, and fed up of the party appearing to say “they can’t do much better”, which is what veteran Fianna Fáiler Éamon Ó Cuív believes his party is selling. 

However, one TD loyal to the Cork TD said the majority back the party leader 100% in his strategy, stating that it will pay off, and that the people will thank them for taking the high road at a time when Ireland is facing into a national emergency. 

But how will Micheál convince his party that he knows best? 

He said Fianna Fáil had to take the “hard decision” before Christmas to continue with the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael. A decision, he still believes, was the right one.

While he said not everyone was at the party meeting in which it was raised, he says the majority of TDs and senators back him up on that call.

“Of course there is a lot of concern” among members, Martin acknowledged to reporters yesterday, adding that his party members are “rightly angry” at the government over issues such as housing and rental prices. 

But he believes his members and the public see that Fianna Fáil are keeping the government in place for the greater good. 

“I think the public get it that Brexit overrides and trumps those issues,” he said. 

Giving the government time and space to deal with Brexit throughout 2019 is something he stands by, stating that you can’t be piecemeal about the confidence and supply and only push it out every month or so.  

Even if a deal is agreed between the UK and the EU and there is a soft Brexit, Martin said, there will still be consequences for Ireland, essentially also ruling out that he will go to the people in that scenario.

“I think in fairness we have been constructive in terms of the confidence and supply, I think we have been honourable and gone by our word and we will continue,” he said.  

While Martin is happy to keep the ship steady, rather than thrust the country into a “chaotic situation”, as he puts it, he does have sights set on the future of his own career.  

Martin said Fianna Fáil wants to lead the government after the next election, and perhaps go into coalition with other “like-minded” parties. After the 2016 election, Martin said the assumption was they would lose seats, but they gained them. 

It will be the same this time around, said Martin, who adds Fianna Fáil “will surprise people” in the next general election. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    50,443  0
    2
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    45,181  79
    3
    		Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    43,678  0
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    163  0
    2
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    38,601  126
    2
    		Clinical Ireland U20s take bonus point in Italy to sustain winning run in Six Nations
    24,348  9
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,016  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Philly from Tallafornia's return to First Dates ended with the biggest plot twist ever
    11,784  2
    2
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    7,695  1
    3
    		Kim Kardashian's defended sister Khloe for attending an event post-split... it's The Dredge
    6,484  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    HSE
    Activist says scans are being offering with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    Activist says scans are being offering with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    'He has a chance at life now': HSE grants access to drug that could help boys with rare condition keep walking
    38 people have died so far this flu season as hospitalisations rise
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie