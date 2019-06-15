The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOL DOWN: Hong Kong‘s leader Carrie Lam has announced that an extradition bill will be suspended, following unprecedented clashes between police and protesters.

2. #HOUSING: The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan had planned to give €200 million over a three-year period to provide loans for first-time buyers – and spent €50m in three months.

3. #INVESTIGATION: The woman who was found brutally killed in Westport, Co Mayo yesterday has been named as Valerie Kilroy.

4. #LONDON: The Irish Daily Mail reports that the Met Police investigating the death of Adrian Murphy are following a suspected “dating-app killer” as a line of inquiry.

5. #LORD ABOVE: Parties hosted by Dublin’s former lord mayor Nial Ring at the Mansion House were overcrowded and breached fire safety regulations, reports The Times Ireland edition.

6. #DIVISIONS: An MP has accused the police of “standing by” while a banner criticising “the witch hunt against our British veterans” was put up in the centre of Armagh.

7. #COURTS: Ryanair has launched legal proceedings against Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport and Czech Republic-based travel booking website Kiwi.com in the Irish High Court.

8. #FRANCE: The first Mass to be held in Notre Dame since a fire gutted the iconic Parisian cathedral will take place later today.

9. #ONLINE SCRUTINY: The mother of an Irishwoman who is taking part in the popular reality TV show Love Island has hit back at those who have claimed that she has had plastic surgery, in an exclusive interview with the Longford Leader.