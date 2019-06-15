This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong leader expected to 'pause' divisive extradition bill

More mass protests are expected today, forcing politicians to consider putting the bill on hold to “cool citizens down”.

By AFP Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 7:37 AM
8 minutes ago 137 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4683730
Hundreds of mothers holding placards, some of which read "If we lose the young generation, what's left of Hong Kong" in protest against the extradition bill.
Image: AP/PA Images
Hundreds of mothers holding placards, some of which read
Hundreds of mothers holding placards, some of which read "If we lose the young generation, what's left of Hong Kong" in protest against the extradition bill.
Image: AP/PA Images

HONG KONG’S EMBATTLED government looks set to press pause on a deeply unpopular extradition bill that has provoked unprecedented clashes between police and protesters, multiple local media outlets have reported.

The city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has faced mounting calls to abandon the controversial legislation, including from her own political allies and advisers.

The international finance hub was rocked by the worst political violence since its 1997 handover to China on Wednesday as tens of thousands of protesters were dispersed by riot police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

As criticism mounted – and signs emerged of a growing discomfort among party leaders in Beijing – local media in Hong Kong reported that Lam’s administration was planning to announce some sort of climbdown as it tries to find its way out of the political crisis.

Police use force against anti extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, China - 12 June 2019 Source: Chan Long Hei

Her office said that she would hold a press conference at 3pm (7am GMT) at the same government complex that was besieged by protesters earlier in the week.

The South China Morning Post, Now TV, TVB and RTHK all cited government sources as saying the plan was to postpone bringing the divisive bill back to the city’s parliament for debate – the trigger for Wednesday’s clashes.

The SCMP said Lam held an emergency meeting last night with her advisers while Chinese officials were also meeting in the nearby city of Shenzhen to map a way out of the impasse.

Tensions are running high with protest organisers planning another mass rally tomorrow.

Protests In Hong Kong Over Extradition Bill Authorities stand on guard at the Legislative Council Complex after violent clashes between police and protesters. Source: Jinhee Lee

Lam, who is appointed by a committee stacked with Beijing loyalists, has so far refused to abandon the bill despite months of criticism from business and legal bodies – and a record breaking rally on Sunday where organisers said more than one million protesters hit the streets.

‘Lost credibility’

But she found herself facing growing calls from within her own political camp to reverse course and tamp down spiralling public anger – including from hardline pro-Beijing lawmakers.

“Shouldn’t (we) cool the citizens down? I think to postpone it for a little bit is not a bad thing. At this moment, the government should self-examine,” Ann Chiang, a hardcore pro-Beijing lawmaker, told i-Cable News.

But others have warned against Lam bending to the protesters.

“If the government caves in to violence and external influences, in the long run that would also make Hong Kong ungovernable,” pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip told reporters.

Opposition to the extradition bill has united an unusually wide cross section of Hong Kong.

Protest organisers have said they will only accept a full withdrawal of the bill, not a postponement.

James To, a lawmaker from the city’s pan-democrat camp, called on Lam to step down.

“The credibility of our chief executive has already been written off, it’s a kind of government that cannot have any credibility to rule anymore,” he told reporters.

Anti extradition law protest in Hong Kong, China - 12 June 2019 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Beijing has vocally supported the bill and earlier this week threw its full support behind the Lam administration, calling protesters “rioters”.

But it has since sought to distance itself as public anger spiralled.

“The central government gave no instruction, no order about the… amendment,” Lu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to Britain, told the BBC.

This amendment was initiated by the Hong Kong government.

Last night, thousands of parents gathered in a park in the heart of the city’s commercial district to condemn the use of rubber bullets and tear gas against predominantly young protesters on Wednesday.

Y. Chan, a 50-year-old mother of two, said she was outraged watching the scenes unfold.

“It’s calling for all mothers who had enough already of what happened the other day,” she told AFP. “My kids were out there also that day. And although I want them to be safe, want them to be at home, but this is their home. They are defending it.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie