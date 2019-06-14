Man and teenage girl arrested over suspicious death of Irishman in London

A MAN AND a teenage girl have been arrested in London over the suspicious death of an Irishman, which police have linked to an earlier allegation of rape.

The body of Adrian Murphy (43) was found at a block of flats on Lombard Road, Battersea, London on 4 June.

Police were called to the scene at 6.38pm by London Ambulance Service. Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination at St George’s Hospital on 6 June failed to determine a cause of death and the Met Police are awaiting the results of further tests.

Property was stolen from the premises where he was found.

Police enquiries have linked this incident to an earlier allegation of rape at an address in Walthamstow, London, on 30 May at around 1pm.

The 40-year-old victim believes he was drugged by a man he had invited to his flat after meeting him on a social networking platform.

He became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.

The victim was taken to Whipps Cross Hospital and has since been discharged.

His flat had been ransacked while he was unconscious and property including laptops, mobile phones, a wallet and cash, was stolen.

Arrests

A 24-year-old man was arrested late on Tuesday, 12 June, on suspicion of murder, rape and theft. He has since been bailed to attend a police station at a later date.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and theft. She has been released under investigation.

The case is being investigated by the Met Police Homicide and Major Crime Command under Detective Chief Inspector Rob Pack.

“We have linked these two incidents through our suspects and our enquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances,” Pack said.

“We know the victim in the Walthamstow incident met the male suspect through a social networking site and we are investigating whether there is a similar connection in Mr Murphy’s death,” he said.

“Both incidents happened over a short period of time and thorough enquiries have led us to make these prompt arrests.”

Pack added that there is a possibility other offences may have been committed before 30 May.

Has anything similar happened to you, or someone you know? A meeting arranged online that has led to intoxication, robbery and possibly sexual assault.

Please have the confidence to approach my team so we can investigate what happened to you. You can also contact third-party organisations such as the charity Galop. You will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.

“I would also be keen to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious on the afternoon of 4 June around Lombard Road, anything that looked out-of-place.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6467/4 June, UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the charity Galop or via their Shoutline on 020 7704 2040.