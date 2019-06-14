This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and teenage girl arrested over suspicious death of Irishman in London

The body of Adrian Murphy (43) was found at a block of flats on Lombard Road, Battersea, London on 4 June.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 14 Jun 2019, 8:13 PM
14 minutes ago 1,547 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683356
Adrian Murphy
Image: Met Police
Adrian Murphy
Adrian Murphy
Image: Met Police

A MAN AND a teenage girl have been arrested in London over the suspicious death of an Irishman, which police have linked to an earlier allegation of rape. 

The body of Adrian Murphy (43) was found at a block of flats on Lombard Road, Battersea, London on 4 June.

Police were called to the scene at 6.38pm by London Ambulance Service. Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His next of kin have been informed. 

A post-mortem examination at St George’s Hospital on 6 June failed to determine a cause of death and the Met Police are awaiting the results of further tests. 

Property was stolen from the premises where he was found. 

Police enquiries have linked this incident to an earlier allegation of rape at an address in Walthamstow, London, on 30 May at around 1pm. 

The 40-year-old victim believes he was drugged by a man he had invited to his flat after meeting him on a social networking platform.

He became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.

The victim was taken to Whipps Cross Hospital and has since been discharged. 

His flat had been ransacked while he was unconscious and property including laptops, mobile phones, a wallet and cash, was stolen.

Arrests

A 24-year-old man was arrested late on Tuesday, 12 June, on suspicion of murder, rape and theft. He has since been bailed to attend a police station at a later date. 

A 17-year-old girl was arrested earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and theft. She has been released under investigation. 

The case is being investigated by the Met Police Homicide and Major Crime Command under Detective Chief Inspector Rob Pack. 

“We have linked these two incidents through our suspects and our enquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances,” Pack said.

“We know the victim in the Walthamstow incident met the male suspect through a social networking site and we are investigating whether there is a similar connection in Mr Murphy’s death,” he said.

“Both incidents happened over a short period of time and thorough enquiries have led us to make these prompt arrests.”

Pack added that there is a possibility other offences may have been committed before 30 May.

Has anything similar happened to you, or someone you know? A meeting arranged online that has led to intoxication, robbery and possibly sexual assault.
Please have the confidence to approach my team so we can investigate what happened to you. You can also contact third-party organisations such as the charity Galop. You will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.

“I would also be keen to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious on the afternoon of 4 June around Lombard Road, anything that looked out-of-place.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6467/4 June, UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the charity Galop or via their Shoutline on 020 7704 2040.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie