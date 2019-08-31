This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 8:45 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHANE ROSS: Transport Minister Shane Ross has said his fellow Cabinet members should follow his lead and get rid of their petrol and diesel vehicles.

2. #MENTAL HEALTH: Concerns have been raised about the impact a recruitment freeze in the HSE is having on the number of full-time mental health posts.

3. #BREXIT: Demonstrations are expected across Britain today against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit.

4. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Dorian, which is threatening Florida and the Bahamas, has strengthened to category four, the BBC reports

5. #DOCKLANDS: Over-development in Dublin 8 could “damage communities” as developers from Dublin’s Docklands seek new space to build, planning experts have warned. 

6. #TWITTER: Twitter chief Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked yesterday evening, with a series of offensive messages posted from his account. 

7. #MURDER: The brother of champion US gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested and charged in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead.

8. #DIPLOMATS: The Irish Times reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs plans to hire a private security firm to help protect its diplomatic staff serving in unstable regions. 

9. #IRAN: US President Donald Trump has released a photograph of an apparently failed Iranian rocket launch and said that the United States had nothing to do with it.

