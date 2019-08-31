The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHANE ROSS: Transport Minister Shane Ross has said his fellow Cabinet members should follow his lead and get rid of their petrol and diesel vehicles.

2. #MENTAL HEALTH: Concerns have been raised about the impact a recruitment freeze in the HSE is having on the number of full-time mental health posts.

3. #BREXIT: Demonstrations are expected across Britain today against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit.

4. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Dorian, which is threatening Florida and the Bahamas, has strengthened to category four, the BBC reports.

5. #DOCKLANDS: Over-development in Dublin 8 could “damage communities” as developers from Dublin’s Docklands seek new space to build, planning experts have warned.

6. #TWITTER: Twitter chief Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked yesterday evening, with a series of offensive messages posted from his account.

7. #MURDER: The brother of champion US gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested and charged in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead.

8. #DIPLOMATS: The Irish Times reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs plans to hire a private security firm to help protect its diplomatic staff serving in unstable regions.

9. #IRAN: US President Donald Trump has released a photograph of an apparently failed Iranian rocket launch and said that the United States had nothing to do with it.