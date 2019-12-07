This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 7 December, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,922 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandralaw1977
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandralaw1977

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #FGM: Calls for urgent action to protect girls from female genital mutilation have been made after a married couple last week became the first people in Ireland to be convicted of carrying out the procedure.

2. #STALLED: Over 30 motorists suspected of breaking road traffic laws walked free from court yesterday without any sanction after a judge struck out all of their cases.

3. #HEALY BAD MOVE: A character reference for the Healy Rae brothers asked the judge to deal with sentencing “in a certain way”, the court heard.

4. #OWN GOAL: The FAI’s finances are in a sorry state. The42.ie reports on how it has come to this.

5. #COURTS: A man is due in court this morning charged in relation to the seizure of gold bars and expensive wine.

6. #STILL MISSING: Tomorrow marks 19 years since the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

7. #VROOM VROOM: Legislation for the testing of self-driving vehicles on Irish roads was approved by Cabinet yesterday.

8. #INDIA: An alleged rape victim in northern India who was set on fire on her way to a court hearing in the case has died in a hospital in New Delhi.

9. #TRUMP: The US president is likely to face at least three articles of impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

