The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #FGM: Calls for urgent action to protect girls from female genital mutilation have been made after a married couple last week became the first people in Ireland to be convicted of carrying out the procedure.

2. #STALLED: Over 30 motorists suspected of breaking road traffic laws walked free from court yesterday without any sanction after a judge struck out all of their cases.

3. #HEALY BAD MOVE: A character reference for the Healy Rae brothers asked the judge to deal with sentencing “in a certain way”, the court heard.

4. #OWN GOAL: The FAI’s finances are in a sorry state. The42.ie reports on how it has come to this.

5. #COURTS: A man is due in court this morning charged in relation to the seizure of gold bars and expensive wine.

6. #STILL MISSING: Tomorrow marks 19 years since the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

7. #VROOM VROOM: Legislation for the testing of self-driving vehicles on Irish roads was approved by Cabinet yesterday.

8. #INDIA: An alleged rape victim in northern India who was set on fire on her way to a court hearing in the case has died in a hospital in New Delhi.

9. #TRUMP: The US president is likely to face at least three articles of impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Comments are off for legal reasons.