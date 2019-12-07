Man to appear in court charged over seizure of drugs, gold bars and high value wines

A MAN ARRESTED following the seizure of drugs, expensive wine and the elements of a cannabis grow house is to appear before court this morning.

Gardaí attached to the South Central Divisional Drug Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station have charged the man, who is in his early 30s, in relation to the seizure that occurred in Inchicore on Thursday night.

He is due to appear this morning at 10.30am.

During the course of that search, cannabis, cocaine and a quantity of MDMA were seized. The estimated street value of the drug seizure (subject to analysis) is approximately €15,000.

A large amount of cash was also seized in the house and four 50g gold bars to the value of €10,000 were also seized. A substantial quantity of alcohol (in excess of 200 bottles of high value wines and spirits) were seized which are collectively estimated to be worth approximately €20,000.

Comments are off as the man is due before the courts.