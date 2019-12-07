This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man to appear in court charged over seizure of drugs, gold bars and high value wines

He is due to appear this morning at 10.30am.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 8:07 AM
29 minutes ago 1,746 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4922054
Kevin Street Garda Station.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Kevin Street Garda Station.
Kevin Street Garda Station.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN ARRESTED following the seizure of drugs, expensive wine and the elements of a cannabis grow house is to appear before court this morning. 

Gardaí attached to the South Central Divisional Drug Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station have charged the man, who is in his early 30s, in relation to the seizure that occurred in Inchicore on Thursday night.

He is due to appear this morning at 10.30am.

During the course of that search, cannabis, cocaine and a quantity of MDMA were seized. The estimated street value of the drug seizure (subject to analysis) is approximately €15,000.

A large amount of cash was also seized in the house and four 50g gold bars to the value of €10,000 were also seized.  A substantial quantity of alcohol (in excess of 200 bottles of high value wines and spirits) were seized which are collectively estimated to be worth approximately €20,000.

Comments are off as the man is due before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie