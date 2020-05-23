This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s a round up of what is happening this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 May 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATHS: A further 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed yesterday evening.

2. #CUMMINGS: Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home.

3. WEATHER: A weather advisory warning of “unseasonably windy weather” remains in place nationwide until 6pm this evening. 

4. #RESTRICTIONS: Dr Tony Holohan has expressed concerns about the behaviour of some people since Covid-19 restrictions were eased slightly on Monday. 

5. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from Dublin. 

6. #SURVEY: Psychologists at UCD and UCC are kicking off a survey looking at how the news has affected the public’s reaction to Covid-19. 

7. #USIT: The majority of people whose travel plans were cancelled after Usit went into liquidation will be able to claim refunds after the company’s online operations were bought.

8. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to re-open this weekend.

9. #HERTZ: Car rental company Hertz has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, the BBC has reported. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
