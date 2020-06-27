This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 June, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,965 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5134659
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #TAOISEACH TIME: Micheál Martin is expected to be elected Taoiseach today as the 33rd Dáil sits in Dublin’s Convention Centre. 

2. #COVID: As the country reopens, the public has been asking a lot of questions about the virus. We’ve answered a few of them here.

3. #ARREST: Members of the Special Detective Unit arrested a man in Limerick for “knowingly assisting the IRA”.

4. #SWOON: The nation went mad last night after RTÉ aired a sketch featuring the stars of Normal People and Fleabag as part of a Comic Relief special.

5. #FINAL FLIGHT: The very last scheduled Aer Lingus flight to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) into the State to help battle the Covid crisis landed in Dublin yesterday evening.

6. #CORK: AN 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a car crash in Cork.

7. #GLASGOW: Constable David Whyte, 42, is in a critical but stable condition after suffering knife wounds at the Park Inn hotel on Friday afternoon. [Sky News]

8. #BREXIT: Angela Merkel says the UK must live with the consequences of weaker ties to the Eu. [The Guardian]

9. #TEA-RIFFIC: Fancy a recipe for a summer cocktail that uses tea? We’ve got you covered.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie



