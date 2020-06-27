The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.
1. #TAOISEACH TIME: Micheál Martin is expected to be elected Taoiseach today as the 33rd Dáil sits in Dublin’s Convention Centre.
2. #COVID: As the country reopens, the public has been asking a lot of questions about the virus. We’ve answered a few of them here.
3. #ARREST: Members of the Special Detective Unit arrested a man in Limerick for “knowingly assisting the IRA”.
4. #SWOON: The nation went mad last night after RTÉ aired a sketch featuring the stars of Normal People and Fleabag as part of a Comic Relief special.
5. #FINAL FLIGHT: The very last scheduled Aer Lingus flight to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) into the State to help battle the Covid crisis landed in Dublin yesterday evening.
6. #CORK: AN 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a car crash in Cork.
7. #GLASGOW: Constable David Whyte, 42, is in a critical but stable condition after suffering knife wounds at the Park Inn hotel on Friday afternoon. [Sky News]
8. #BREXIT: Angela Merkel says the UK must live with the consequences of weaker ties to the Eu. [The Guardian]
9. #TEA-RIFFIC: Fancy a recipe for a summer cocktail that uses tea? We’ve got you covered.
