The 9 at 9: Saturday

1. Ashling Murphy

Gardaí are this morning waiting to question a new person of interest who has been identified in the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

The murder of the 23-year-old teacher as she was out for a run by the canal in Tullamore on Wednesday has led to an outpouring of shock, grief and anger across the nation, with thousands turning out at vigils last night in towns and cities round Ireland.

The man identified by gardaí has been receiving treatment for injuries at a hospital in the east of the country. Officers hope to question him pending advice from the medics who are treating him.

2. Covid-19

Health authorities are taking great encouragement from a levelling off in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units but cautioning that the illness continues to heap pressure on frontline services.

Official Covid case numbers have skyrocketed since Omicron arrived on Irish shores, with over one quarter of all cases from the last 12 months being recorded since 1 January this year.

Further to this, officials say there’s hundreds of thousands of cases that were never recorded for a variety of reasons, including difficulty securing PCR tests.

3. Downing Street

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.

On the same day the British Prime Minister’s administration apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in No 10 while coronavirus rules were in place.

The Mirror said the weekly events are a “long-standing Downing Street tradition”, including under previous administrations, but that they continued after Covid restrictions were introduced prohibiting indoor mixing between households.

4. Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Donegal.

The body of the man, aged in his 50s, was found lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana at around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

5. Ghislaine Maxwell

In the US, a late-June sentencing date has been set for disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan announced the 28 June date even as she waits to resolve defence claims that a new trial should be ordered after a juror’s public admissions after the verdict about his childhood sexual abuse.

6. Hauliers

Back at home, a Sinn Féin spokesperson has said that the Department of Transport should publish “scientific evidence” that proves relaxing the driving and resting time rules for heavy goods vehicle drivers won’t endanger other road users.

Earlier this week, the department and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) announced a temporary derogation of the European Union rules in a bid to relieve Covid-related staffing pressures in the road haulage sector.

Under the derogation, driving times will be relaxed with the fortnightly driving limit being increased from 90 hours to 112 hours, meaning all drivers will be entitled to drive for a maximum of 56 hours per week until the derogation expires on 30 January.

7. Tributes to Ashling Murphy

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Government will lead on ending bad behaviour and violence towards women.

Martin, speaking on the Late Late Show, said that the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore had provoked a “powerful act of solidarity” by the Irish people to support the Murphy family.

He said that there must now be an effort to remove a culture of misogynistic violence out of Irish society.

His comments came after vigils in memory of Ashling were held around the country.

8. Defence Forces

A group representing Defence Force officers has said its membership is “fearful” that a report will fail to address problems with staffing in the military.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) made the comments this weekend ahead of the publication of the Commission on Defence report.

9. It could be you

The National Lottery will hold its “must be won” draw this evening, guaranteeing one or more contestants will take home the jackpot prize after a seven-month rollover.

Tonight’s draw was confirmed by the National Lottery on Wednesday night following months of controversy over the length of time since the jackpot had last been won.

The prize was capped at €19.06 million in October having not been won since June.