The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILDREN’S ILLNESS: The Chief Medical Officer has said seven children’s cases have been investigated for a possible inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.

2. #PHASE ONE: The government has confirmed that the country will begin easing Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, with hardware stores, farmer’s markets and garden centres among the places allowed to reopen.

3. #LATEST FIGURES: Health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 129 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.

4. #BACK TO WORK: Healthcare staff who are designated as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases could be required to return to work early if they are asymptomatic, the HSE has confirmed.

5. #OPENING UP: The Italian government has signed a decree allowing the country to re-open to tourists from 3 June.

6. #DAS REBOOT: The German football league will resume from today, the first major European league to start again following continent-wide stoppages due to Covid-19.

7. #YOU’RE FIRED: Donald Trump has sacked the State Department’s inspector general, who had recently opened a probe into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #RATHGAR: A man in his 30s is due in court in connection with the robbery of a shop in south Dublin at knifepoint.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a dry morning in most parts, but cloudy across most of the country today with rain gradually extending to many areas. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.