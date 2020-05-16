The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CHILDREN’S ILLNESS: The Chief Medical Officer has said seven children’s cases have been investigated for a possible inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.
2. #PHASE ONE: The government has confirmed that the country will begin easing Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, with hardware stores, farmer’s markets and garden centres among the places allowed to reopen.
3. #LATEST FIGURES: Health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 129 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.
4. #BACK TO WORK: Healthcare staff who are designated as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases could be required to return to work early if they are asymptomatic, the HSE has confirmed.
5. #OPENING UP: The Italian government has signed a decree allowing the country to re-open to tourists from 3 June.
6. #DAS REBOOT: The German football league will resume from today, the first major European league to start again following continent-wide stoppages due to Covid-19.
7. #YOU’RE FIRED: Donald Trump has sacked the State Department’s inspector general, who had recently opened a probe into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #RATHGAR: A man in his 30s is due in court in connection with the robbery of a shop in south Dublin at knifepoint.
9. #WEATHER: It will be a dry morning in most parts, but cloudy across most of the country today with rain gradually extending to many areas. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.
COMMENTS