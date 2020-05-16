This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 May, 2020
Trump sacks State Department inspector general who recently began investigating Mike Pompeo

No reason was given for the dismissal of Steve Linick from his job.

By Press Association Saturday 16 May 2020, 7:25 AM
5 minutes ago 432 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5100597
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, who had recently opened an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The sacking is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration.

A senior department official said Trump removed Steve Linick from his job on Friday, but gave no reason for his dismissal.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick, who had held the job since being appointed by Barack Obama in 2013, no longer had his full confidence and that his removal would take effect in 30 days.

Trump did not mention Linick by name in his letter.

Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting Linick was fired in part in retaliation the Pompeo probe.

“This firing is the outrageous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of state, from accountability,” New York Democrat Eliot Engel said in a statement.

“I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. Mr Linick’s firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation.”

Engel offered no details of the alleged investigation into Pompeo, but Linick’s office had issued several reports critical of the department’s handling of personnel matters, including accusing some of Trump’s appointees of retaliating against career officials.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also condemned Linick’s removal, saying he had been “punished for honourably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security”.

“The president must cease his pattern of reprisal and retaliation against the public servants who are working to keep Americans safe, particularly during this time of global emergency.”

Taking aim

Linick, a former assistant US attorney in California and Virginia, had overseen inspector general reports that were highly critical of the department’s management policies during the Trump administration.

His office had criticised several Trump appointees for their treatment of career staff for apparently being insufficiently supportive of Trump and his policies.

Under Linick, the State Department’s inspector general office was also critical of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s hiring freeze and attempts to streamline the agency by slashing its funding and personnel.

Trump has been taking aim lately at inspectors general.

In April, he fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, for his role in the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment.

Trump then removed Glenn Fine as acting inspector general at the Defence Department, a move that stripped him of his post as chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

During a White House coronavirus briefing, Trump questioned the independence of an inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services over a report that said there was a shortage of supplies and testing at hospitals.

