Man (30s) arrested after shop robbed at knifepoint in south Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in south Dublin.
The incident happened on Highfield Road in Rathgar at around 4.20pm yesterday.
During the robbery, a suspect entered the premises armed with a metal bar and a knife. He then fled the scene having taken a number of items with him.
A man was arrested a short time later and taken to Terenure garda station, where he has been detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Comments have been closed as a suspect has been charged.
