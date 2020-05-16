This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) arrested after shop robbed at knifepoint in south Dublin

The incident happened on Highfield Road in Rathgar yesterday afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 May 2020, 7:55 AM
Highfield Road
Image: Google Street View
Highfield Road
Highfield Road
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in south Dublin.

The incident happened on Highfield Road in Rathgar at around 4.20pm yesterday.

During the robbery, a suspect entered the premises armed with a metal bar and a knife. He then fled the scene having taken a number of items with him.

A man was arrested a short time later and taken to Terenure garda station, where he has been detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments have been closed as a suspect has been charged.

