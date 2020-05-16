Man (30s) arrested after shop robbed at knifepoint in south Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in south Dublin.

The incident happened on Highfield Road in Rathgar at around 4.20pm yesterday.

During the robbery, a suspect entered the premises armed with a metal bar and a knife. He then fled the scene having taken a number of items with him.

A man was arrested a short time later and taken to Terenure garda station, where he has been detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

