Lebanon

1. In our lead story today, we talj to a number of soldiers based in Camp Shamrock in Lebanon.

They all agreed pay remained a huge issue.

Seized

2. Gardaí have seized €700k worth of cocaine and arrested one man during an operation targeting organised crime in the capital.

Creeslough

3. A truck run organised by one of the first responders to the Creeslough tragedy is taking place today in Co Donegal to raise money for the victim’s families.

Ten people were killed following an explosion in the Co Donegal village on the afternoon of Friday, 7 October..

Eurovision

4. Wild Youth has been chosen as Ireland’s official bid for success in the Eurovision Song Contest this year with their song ‘We Are One’.

Refugee Crisis

5. Sports Minister Catherine Martin has written to over 70 sporting bodies and organisations seeking further assistance in finding accomodation to house refugees.

Tesla

6. A jury has decided Elon Musk did not deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric car maker Tesla.

The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Mr Musk.

Memphis

7. A sixth Memphis police officer has been fired after an internal investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, officials said.

Baking Receipes

8. Pastry chef Shane Smith has some seasonal recipes for you to try – read about them here.

Weather

9. Mostly cloudy and dry this morning with just a few patches of light rain and drizzle. A band of rain of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest this morning through the middle of the day with drier brighter weather following through the afternoon. Midday highs of 8 to 11 degrees, turning cooler as the rain clears.

