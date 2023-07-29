GOOD MORNING.

Funding fertility

1. In our main story this morning, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy reports that there is concern around the criteria for couples to avail of one publicly funded IVF cycle as well as other specific assisted human reproduction (AHR) treatments, which will be available from September.

One of the eight criteria – and a potential blockade to couples – involves an assessment of intended parents to determine the welfare of any potential child.

Given our shared history of State inference and mistrust in women, an assessment that potentially examines parental fitness is a clear red flag for advocates who spoke to Noteworthy.

Hate crimes

2. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he “strongly disagrees” with people who dismiss hate crimes as being “wokeism”, claiming that Ireland is seeing a rise in racism.

The Fine Gael leader said that although Ireland is not experiencing the same rise of the far-right as other European countries, he suggested similar trends seen elsewhere are occurring on these shores.

“To the extent that we have far right parties at all, they’re not significantly represented in the Dáil,” he said.

Croke Park

3. A lack of coach parking at Croke Park is leading to irritation for GAA spectators, as well as residents around Croke Park.

Tomorrow, Kerry will take on Dublin in the All-Ireland Football final.

But Damien Long, an executive member of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council (CCTC) and owner of TravelMaster, said spectators are reluctant to get a coach to Croker Park due to a lack of coach parking near the stadium.

Ukraine

4. A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, Kyiv officials said, injuring at least nine people including two children.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.

Reek Sunday

5. Thousands of pilgrims expected to make the journey up Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday have been encouraged to take on board safety advice before making the climb, particularly about proper clothing and approaching the summit.

The climb will be accompanied by a large international mountain rescue effort to ensure climbers’ safety.

Queensland

6. Four air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter crashed into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States, officials said.

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter went down near Hamilton Island, a Great Barrier Reef tourist resort, at about 10.30pm local time (1.30pm Irish time) on Friday, defence minister Richard Marles said.

Stephen Termini

7. The sons of the US tourist who was attacked in Dublin last week have said their father is making “slight improvements”.

Stephen Termini was assaulted on Talbot Street in the city centre while visiting Ireland and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trump

8. Former US president Donald Trump has said that he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations threatening to derail his tumultuous comeback bid.

The Republican frontrunner was discussing the multiple indictments he faces as he pushes for a second term, a day after prosecutors broadened the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.

Sinéad O’Connor

9. Fiachna Ó Braonáin has paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who died this week at the age at 56.

In a piece for The Journal, The Hothouse Flowers musician, who was a friend of the singer’s, wrote: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when the terrible news came into view. I really didn’t want to believe it so I checked various other news sources straight away and sure enough, with heart sinking, there was the confirmation in stark black and white.”

You can read the full piece here.