GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. After nearly three months of deadly strikes, incessant displacements and sputtering humanitarian aid, “exhausted” Gazans say they are desperate for an end to the fighting as Israel’s war against Hamas looks set to grind on into the new year.

The Israeli army kept up its campaign across the length of the Gaza Strip on Friday in the face of mounting international pushback, with UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterating his call for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, and South Africa initiating a case against Israel in international court.

Ukraine

2. Russia launched a massive air attack over Ukraine on Friday, killing at least 30 people and wounding scores across the country in the fiercest assault since the first days of the war nearly two years ago.

Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in the barrage, said Ukrainian officials.

The attacks — during which a Russian missile passed through Polish airspace — triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.

Flood centre

3. A new flood forecast centre is set to launch at Met Éireann early next year, the agency’s Head of Forecasting has said in an interview with The Journal.

In the wake of a year of several significant floods around the country due to storms, it’s hoped that the new centre will be able to provide clear information.

In particular, flood forecasters at the centre will be working with local authorities to warn them if it appears likely they will need to take defensive measures, like deploying sandbags or closing roads, Lauren Boland writes in today’s lead story.

Weather warnings

4. A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford kicked in at 2am and will remain in place until 11pm.

Met Éireann has warned there could be surface flooding, high waves, loose debris, objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions.

A number of other weather warnings will be in place today and tomorrow.

Advertisement

International Court of Justice

5. South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

The country’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

Kerry

6. A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision that occurred near Abbeydorney, county Kerry, last night.

The male driver was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving overturned on the road, gardaí confirmed.

A female passenger, aged in her 30s, was also injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she is being treated for her injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Voices

7. “When disabled talk about independent living, it is not about living on your own,” Jacqui Browne writes in a Voices op-ed.

“Independent living means being in control over all aspects of our lives. It means choosing where and who you live with but also having the choice to decide how to live your life and being included in your community.

“For disabled people to be fully included in society it means a shift towards policies that invest in inclusion in terms of transport, employment, politics, health and education.”

Gift-giving

8. It’s the time of the year that’s most associated with giving, but it’s not the only time when exchanging gifts occurs – especially if you’re a politician.

The custom of gift-giving is a regular occurrence when dignitaries or other heads of state visit Ireland, and when our Taoiseach or ministers travel abroad.

The three busiest members of Cabinet in any given year tend to be the Taoiseach and, given their roles promoting Ireland’s interests on the world stage, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The Journal asked each of their three departments for details of gifts received this year, here is what we found out.

The Late Late Show

9. Beginnings, endings, Oireachtas hearings: Carl Kinsella takes a look back at The Late Late Show’s rollercoaster year.