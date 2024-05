GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as the weekend gets underway.

1. Israel

The International Court of Justice yesterday ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel more than seven months into the Gaza war.

The move was welcomed last night by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who said the “orders are crystal clear” and “must be complied with”.

2. Diplomatic row

Meanwhile, the diplomatic row between Ireland and Israel rumbles on over Ireland’s recognition of the state of Palestine.

On Thursday Ambassador Sonya McGuinness was summoned to the Israeli foreign affairs department and shown a video of the 7 October attacks by Hamas on Israel, as a “reprimand” for the Government’s decision.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said Israel’s actions are “no way to treat a diplomat” in their country and a “totally unacceptable”.

3. Fianna Brawl

Martin was dealing with his own political row closer to home yesterday in Dublin.

At Fianna Fáil’s European election manifesto launch yesterday there was some bickering between party leader Micheál Martin and candidate Niall Blaney.

Blaney, who is running for a seat in Midlands North West alongside fellow Fianna Fáil members Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen, accused the party of not offering him the same support as Chambers and Cowen.

4. Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said Jeremy Corbyn’s days of influencing Labour are “over” after the former leader was expelled from the party as he announced he is standing as an Independent candidate in the General Election.

Starmer, who once served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, hit back at his predecessor after being accused of undermining democracy through the selection process for the Islington North constituency.

5. Uvadle shooting

The families of 19 victims of the Uvalde school shooting announced new lawsuits yesterday against Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, the maker of the video game Call Of Duty and the gun company that made the assault rifle used in the shooting in Texas.

The lawsuits against Meta, Activision and Daniel Defense were announced on the two-year anniversary of the attack on Robb Elementary School.

6. Hibernia

One of the country’s leading teacher-training colleges backed down on plans to hike fees for final-year students by €200 just weeks before they graduate after strong criticism.

Hibernia College contacted graduating students about the requirements to secure their final qualification, informing them that their normal course fee – which totals €15,000 – will no longer cover the remaining charges related to their course.

Instead, they were told that a fee of €200 would be imposed before they could gain their Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) certification. However, the college walked back the charge and apologised following a backlash.

7. South Lebanon

The military has not changed the “force posture” of Irish peacekeepers in South Lebanon since Ireland declared recognition for Palestine, sources have confirmed to The Journal.

Concerns had been mooted in recent days that Irish troops may face a heightened threat because of the Government’s diplomatic move, which was announced on Tuesday morning and is set to come info effect next week.

8. Seizure

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after an estimated €2.1 million of cannabis was seized in Dublin.

Around 105 kilograms of herbal cannabis was detected as part of a joint intelligence-led operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service took place yesterday.

9. UK Post Office

Former UK Post Office boss Paula Vennells was booed by subpostmasters, grilled by lawyers and pushed to tears multiple times during her three days’ evidence to the Horizon IT Inquiry.

The ordained priest entered the witness box at Aldwych House in central London to face what one former subpostmistress described as a room of people with “eyes full of hatred”.