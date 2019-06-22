The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHN PENDER Tributes have been paid to a 53 year-old Irish charity worker who was fatally stabbed in Spain in the early hours of yesterday morning.

2. #DOMESTIC INCIDENT Boris Johnson could face intense questioning at a hustings before Conservative party members after police were called to his home following a reported dispute yesterday morning.

3. #FOI Government officials called for the National Broadband Plan to be reviewed before the Government received the final tender for the project, new documents show.

4. #SWING-GATE The Irish Independent reports that Leo Varadkar is attempting to discover how Maria Bailey’s compensation claim against the Dean Hotel became public as part of his probe into the controversy.

5. #HEALTH WARNING The HSE could plug a €500m funding gap by targeting home help services, the Irish Times reports.

6. #PAY TO WASTE Dublin City Council says it would cost €29 million per year for the local authority to resume household waste collection services in the city.

7. #UNPRECEDENTED Europe is bracing for a heatwave that will bring 40 temperatures to parts of the continent next week, as forecasters warn of a “hotter than usual” summer.

8. #APPEAL Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Co Clare.

9. #WEATHER It will be mostly dry today, with warm spells of sunshine, although there will be patchy rain and drizzle to parts of Munster and Connacht. Top temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius.