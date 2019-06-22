This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish man who was fatally stabbed in Spain named as 53 year-old charity worker John Pender

A British man has been arrested over the incident.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 7:25 AM
John Pender
Image: Suicide or Survive
John Pender
John Pender
Image: Suicide or Survive

AN IRISH MAN who was fatally stabbed at a pub in the Costa del Sol in Spain yesterday has been named as 53 year-old John Pender.

He was a facilitator and mentor with the Dublin-based mental health charity Suicide or Survive, of which his wife, Caroline McGuigan, is the CEO and founder.

The deceased is understood to have been with his wife and another Irish couple when the incident happened.

In a statement yesterday evening, the board of the charity said it deeply regretted the loss of their “beautiful friend and colleague”.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told TheJournal.ie yestrerday that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

Local police said in a statement yesterday that a 49 year-old British national was arrested at the scene, after attempting to flee following the incident.

Police also said that the victim and his attacker did not know each other.

With reporting from Gerard Couzens.

