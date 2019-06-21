This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irishman (53) dies following stabbing in Costa del Sol pub

A British man has been arrested by Spanish police in connection with the incident.

By Gerard Couzens Friday 21 Jun 2019, 10:45 AM
13 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4691993
Fuengirola beach on the southern Spanish coast
Image: Shutterstock/jultud
Fuengirola beach on the southern Spanish coast
Fuengirola beach on the southern Spanish coast
Image: Shutterstock/jultud

POLICE IN SPAIN have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives say the victim was killed after being stabbed at an unnamed Irish pub in the holiday resort of Fuengirola.

The suspected killer is 49 and the deceased is 53.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old British man in Malaga in the early hours of this morning over his suspected involvement in the death of an Irishman aged 53 at a pub in the town.

“The incident occurred around 1.50am in the toilets of the Irish pub.

“Police have established from inquiries that the victim and attacker didn’t know each other. The arrested man, who allegedly had two broken bottles in each hand, is suspected of inflicting several wounds on his victim, including some to the neck.

“He tried to flee the scene afterwards but was stopped from doing so by security staff and subsequently arrested by police in the area. Medical responders could do nothing to save the victim, who died at the scene.

“The British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Fuengirola police station.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

About the author:

About the author
Gerard Couzens

