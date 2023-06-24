GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Inside RTÉ

1. Union reps, employees, and former staff members at RTÉ have told The Journal that there is a “feeling of separation” between the broadcaster’s top earners and ordinary workers, who have struggled to secure contracts, experienced missed payments during the Covid-19 pandemic and, for one group earlier this year, received hourly pay below minimum wage.

RTÉ meeting

2. The chairperson of RTÉ will meet Media Minister Catherine Martin later today as the national broadcaster reels from the controversy over the misreporting of the salary of its highest paid presenter.

Martin will meet Siun Ni Raghallaigh later for a face-to-face that was originally planned to take place on Monday.

Russia

3. The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who is calling for an armed rebellion to remove Russia’s defence minister has confirmed that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the Russian border from Ukraine.

The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Titan sub

4. Ships have started to return to the harbour after assisting with attempts to recover the Titan submersible which killed five people after it catastrophically imploded.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) confirmed two vessels were en route to St John’s harbour yesterday evening, with one remaining on site.

Emerald Airlines

5. Pilots at Emerald Airlines will begin industrial action today in response to an ongoing trade dispute.

Today’s industrial action will begin with a rolling and “strict” work to rule, which includes not working off days, no overtime and not working other out of hour duties.

Online Security

6. Ireland must work with the European Union to prevent much-needed cyber security software on everyday products driving prices up for Irish consumers, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said.

The Irish cyber security sector has previously mooted that it would look at setting a standard for cybersecurity.

Paris

7. Paris rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed earlier this week in a violent explosion, the city prosecutor has said, citing a complex and risky rubble-clearing operation.

Four people remain in hospital in a critical condition following Wednesday’s blast, and at least 54 others suffered less serious injuries or psychological shock, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Arctic Monkeys

8. Arctic Monkeys shut down questions over whether they would be able to perform their headline slot at Glastonbury with a suave performance commanded by frontman Alex Turner.

Earlier this week the band announced Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their show in Marlay Park on Wednesday.

Leona Maguire

9. A stunning finish saw Leona Maguire take the outright lead at the end of the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at a sodden Baltrusol.

Maguire notched four birdies across her final six holes to stride clear of the field at five-under for the tournament, a round of 68 following her opening 69 to leave her in a superb position to challenge for what would be her first major title.