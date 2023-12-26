GOOD MORNING.

Bodies discovered in France

Five bodies have been discovered in Meaux, near Paris in France, as local police have launched a murder inquiry and begin a hunt for a 33-year-old man, suspected to have carried out the attack.

Local media has said the victims include one woman and four children, discovered yesterday on Christmas Day. This is the latest in a number of infanticide cases in France.

Complaining about the weather

In this morning’s lead story, Hayley Halpin reports on the complaints Met Éireann recieved between January and October of this year from transcripts released to The Journal.

Complaints ranged from problems with Met Éireann predictions, to dissatisfaction with the forecaster’s app, to how the forecaster sets alerts for certain weather events.

Netanyahu ramps up assault against Hamas

After a visit to the Gaza Strip yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his government and Defence Forces that he intends to ramp up the assault on the region, in order to eradicate Hamas.

He added that he believes peace can be reached in Gaza, once the Hamas militant group have been completely destroyed.

No Adams in the Áras

In an interview with The Journal, leader of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald has ruled out possibilities that former-party leader Gerry Adams intends to run in the next Irish presidential election, in 2025.

“I don’t think Gerry has any intention whatsoever.”

“To be honest to God truthful with you, we’re preparing for the locals, the Europeans, obviously the general election, when will that be, the preparation needs to start on that,” McDonald said.

Blanchardstown Shooting

The postmortem of a man, suspected to have been the gunman during a shooting that took place at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve, is due to take place later today.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are continuing to investigate the matters that led up to the attack, which left one man dead and another critically wounded. The injured man remains in hospital as of this morning.

Measures tackling fast fashion

Alice Chambers, of The Journal’s crowdfunded investigative journalism platform Noteworthy, has revealed that buying habits of serial shoppers will be placed under a microscope next year.

The government is to launch a public campaign in 2024 targeted particularly at those who buy clothes several times a week in a bid to tackle the fast fashion industry in Ireland.

US orders strikes against Iran-backed militias

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his defence secretary have announced that the US intents to carry out strikes against Iranian-backed militant groups in Iraq and surrounding areas.

The retaliatory strikes against the militia groups come after three US service personnel were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq yesterday.

Taoiseach – Govt must tackle ‘far-right myths’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stressed that Ireland has a rules based system when it comes to immigration and acknowledged that the government has a “big job” to do at tackling far-right myths.

The Taoiseach said international protection is the area of greatest controversy.

Stuck for a movie? We’ve got you covered

Aoife Barry has put together your movie guide for this year’s Christmas lounge-about by compiling a list of great movie recommendations, available on streaming services over the period.

Sit back, get the tin of chocolates and take your pick.