The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

1. #VACCINE The first delivery of a vaccine against Covid-19 is arriving into Ireland today.
2. #STRAIN France has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain.
3. #WARNING Status Yellow weather warnings are coming effect this afternoon as Storm Bella approaches.
4. #HOPE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that summer could see a “degree of normality returning”.
5. #PENALTY More than 500,000 people had points on their driving licenses this year.
6. #HOUSES The government expects up to nearly 20,000 new homes to be completed by the end of 2020.
7. #SHIPWRECKED Cork County Council has warned that the hull of a ship that washed ashore during Storm Dennis in February is in danger of breaking apart.
8. #LEINSTER HOUSE TDs, Senators and Oireachtas staff had arrears of over €2,000 at the Dáil bar and restaurant by the end of November.
9. #PEACEKEEPERS Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic as the country prepares for a general election.
