Dublin: 6°C Saturday 26 December 2020
The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Magdanatka
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE The first delivery of a vaccine against Covid-19 is arriving into Ireland today.

2. #STRAIN France has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain.

3. #WARNING Status Yellow weather warnings are coming effect this afternoon as Storm Bella approaches.

4. #HOPE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that summer could see a “degree of normality returning”.

5. #PENALTY More than 500,000 people had points on their driving licenses this year.

6. #HOUSES The government expects up to nearly 20,000 new homes to be completed by the end of 2020. 

7. #SHIPWRECKED Cork County Council has warned that the hull of a ship that washed ashore during Storm Dennis in February is in danger of breaking apart.

8. #LEINSTER HOUSE TDs, Senators and Oireachtas staff had arrears of over €2,000 at the Dáil bar and restaurant by the end of November.

9. #PEACEKEEPERS Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic as the country prepares for a general election.

