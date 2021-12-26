The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start St Stephen’s Day.

1. Desmond Tutu

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the leaders of the anti-apartheid movement, has died at the age of 90.

The anti-apartheid activist had been living with prostate cancer for many years.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

2. Tony Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to reduce their contacts, advising them not to socialise or meet indoors with other households and to avoid crowded places.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is now the dominant variant in Ireland, is more transmissible than Delta.

“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households,” he advised.

3. Met Éireann complaints

‘Atrocious’ forecasts, a ‘terrible’ app and Dublin bias were among the issues raised among hundreds of complaints sent to Met Éireann this year.

Although many aspects of life in 2021 have been, yet again, quite eventful as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were no standout weather events – other than Storm Barra earlier this month – that brought the entire country to a standstill, as there had been in some recent years.

Nonetheless, transcripts of complaints released to TheJournal.ie reveal that, just like in previous years, the public had hundreds of issues to raise with Ireland’s meteorological service between 1 January and 20 October.

4. Shop workers

With the seasonal sales resuming today after a brief interlude for Christmas, trade union Mandate is once again underlining the need for consumers and employers to be mindful of efforts made by retail workers during the pandemic.

Just as the busy pre-Christmas period arrived earlier this month, the union highlighted the experience of frontline shop workers, cashiers and checkout operators amid “worrying reports” of an increase in verbal abuse from customers.

5. Omicron

If the Omicron variant proves to be much more infectious but less impactful, then it could create a “new horizon”, Taoiseach Michéal Martin said.

When re-introducing restrictions recently, the Taoiseach told the public that the government couldn’t take a risk on the unknown with the new variant, stating that more data was needed over the coming weeks to assess the situation.

6. Penalty points

More than half a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Data released by the Road Safety Authority request shows that a total of 540,174 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2021.

7. Hen harriers

New data shows the iconic hen harrier remains under threat from forestry and predators in nature zones designated for its protection.

The stark findings in the Hen Harrier Monitoring report for 2021 come as the release of a long overdue State plan to save the species is delayed again until early next year.

The hen harrier, one of Ireland’s rarest breeding raptor species, has seen its population plummet in recent decades.

8. Love the leftovers

Renowned chef Rachel Allen has two delicious soup recipes for you to use up some Christmas leftovers this week.

9. Christmas quiz

It’s the anniversary of George Michael’s death and his music is still bringing joy to people all around the world, particularly over the festive period.

37 years on from the release of Wham!’s Christmas classic Last Christmas, it continues to be a favourite.

You’ve probably seen the music video hundreds of times – test how well you remember it with our quiz.