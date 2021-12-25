#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 25 December 2021
Advertisement

QUIZ: How well do you know the music video for Last Christmas?

You’ve probably seen it hundreds of times but how much of it stuck with you?

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,046 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5618512

IT’S THE ANNIVERSARY of George Michael’s death and his music is still bringing joy to people all around the world, particularly over the festive period. 

37 years on from the release of Wham!’s Christmas classic Last Christmas, it continues to be a favourite. 

You’ve probably seen the music video hundreds of times – let’s see how well you remember it…

What is the very first shot in the music video of?
A Christmas tree
A cosy fire

Snow-covered mountains
George Michael
What kind of vehicle does George arrive in?
A sled
A Jeep

A Range Rover
A snow jet
Before they get on the ski lift to their snowy chalet, George meets the woman he gave his heart to last Christmas. What colour coat is she wearing?
Red
Green

Blue
Black
How many of his friends have brought skis with them?
No one has skis
Two

Three
All of them
What’s the first activity George does in the chalet?
Singing carols
Decorating the tree

Setting the table for dinner
Pouring a large drink
How many people are on this trip in total (including George)?
11
12

13
14
Fill in the blank: A face on a lover with ___________ in his heart
A dagger
Pain

A fire
Sorrow
What kind of wine is George drinking at dinner?
Red
White

Rosé
Trick question - he’s drinking a whiskey
After George and his former lover share wistful glances over dinner, the camera zooms in on something worn by her new beau (Andrew Ridgeley) - what is it?
A watch
A ring

An earring
A brooch
What’s the first thing we see George and last year’s lover doing in the flashback?
Running through the snow
Decorating a tree

Kissing in front of a fire
Building a snowman together
What gift did George give her last year (other than his heart)?
A watch
A ring

An earring
A brooch
On the day they all leave, is it snowing?
Yes
No
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're Santa
You're a Christmas genius and no one can take that away from you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Rudolph
You're flying!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're one of Santa's elves
You worked hard at it...but it wasn't quite good enough
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Clark Griswold
You're a disaster but you mean well.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're the Grinch
Only someone who hates Christmas could know so little about this CLASSIC.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie