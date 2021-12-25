QUIZ: How well do you know the music video for Last Christmas?

IT’S THE ANNIVERSARY of George Michael’s death and his music is still bringing joy to people all around the world, particularly over the festive period.

37 years on from the release of Wham!’s Christmas classic Last Christmas, it continues to be a favourite.

You’ve probably seen the music video hundreds of times – let’s see how well you remember it…

What is the very first shot in the music video of? A Christmas tree A cosy fire

Snow-covered mountains George Michael What kind of vehicle does George arrive in? A sled A Jeep

A Range Rover A snow jet Before they get on the ski lift to their snowy chalet, George meets the woman he gave his heart to last Christmas. What colour coat is she wearing? Red Green

Blue Black How many of his friends have brought skis with them? No one has skis Two

Three All of them What’s the first activity George does in the chalet? Singing carols Decorating the tree

Setting the table for dinner Pouring a large drink How many people are on this trip in total (including George)? 11 12

13 14 Fill in the blank: A face on a lover with ___________ in his heart A dagger Pain

A fire Sorrow What kind of wine is George drinking at dinner? Red White

Rosé Trick question - he’s drinking a whiskey After George and his former lover share wistful glances over dinner, the camera zooms in on something worn by her new beau (Andrew Ridgeley) - what is it? A watch A ring

An earring A brooch What’s the first thing we see George and last year’s lover doing in the flashback? Running through the snow Decorating a tree

Kissing in front of a fire Building a snowman together What gift did George give her last year (other than his heart)? A watch A ring

On the day they all leave, is it snowing? Yes No