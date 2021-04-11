#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 4,261 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5406589
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW GUIDELINES: Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions are set to be eased slightly tomorrow, after more than three months of Level 5 restrictions.

2. #BACKLOG: Figures obtained by The Journal show that the Passport Office currently has a backlog of around 83,000 applications from people who’ve applied for passports waiting months after first requesting them.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials last night announced a further 455 cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus.

4. #JABS TO DO: The HSE has said that staffing levels for mass vaccination centres will be sufficient for the rollout of an age-based system, despite complaints in recent weeks that the rigorous process for job applicants may be a recruitment barrier.

5. #CAB: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a garda operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin and Meath.

6. #FLYING HOME: The Sunday Independent reports that passenger numbers on some Ireland-bound flights from the US have dramatically increased ahead of a hotel quarantine requirement for those travelling from the country beginning from Thursday.

7. #EAT ON THE STREET: The Sunday Times reports that Dublin City Council will pedestrianise Capel Street, Mary Street and Merrion Row on a trial basis this summer in an effort to help restaurants in the capital re-open.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #DEDUCTIONS: The Business Post reports that FBD may deduct the value of government pandemic supports given to businesses which have shuttered over the last year and are expecting to receive payouts from the insurer due to the impact of Covid-19.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a cold and sunny start for most of the country today, before cloud and showers in the north gradually move across the northern half of the country this evening. Top temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie