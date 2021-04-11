The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW GUIDELINES: Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions are set to be eased slightly tomorrow, after more than three months of Level 5 restrictions.

2. #BACKLOG: Figures obtained by The Journal show that the Passport Office currently has a backlog of around 83,000 applications from people who’ve applied for passports waiting months after first requesting them.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials last night announced a further 455 cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus.

4. #JABS TO DO: The HSE has said that staffing levels for mass vaccination centres will be sufficient for the rollout of an age-based system, despite complaints in recent weeks that the rigorous process for job applicants may be a recruitment barrier.

5. #CAB: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a garda operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin and Meath.

6. #FLYING HOME: The Sunday Independent reports that passenger numbers on some Ireland-bound flights from the US have dramatically increased ahead of a hotel quarantine requirement for those travelling from the country beginning from Thursday.

7. #EAT ON THE STREET: The Sunday Times reports that Dublin City Council will pedestrianise Capel Street, Mary Street and Merrion Row on a trial basis this summer in an effort to help restaurants in the capital re-open.

8. #DEDUCTIONS: The Business Post reports that FBD may deduct the value of government pandemic supports given to businesses which have shuttered over the last year and are expecting to receive payouts from the insurer due to the impact of Covid-19.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a cold and sunny start for most of the country today, before cloud and showers in the north gradually move across the northern half of the country this evening. Top temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.