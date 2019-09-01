This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 September, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Aquarius Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Aquarius Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIRE: A large fire at Douglas Shopping Centre yesterday evening has been brought under control

2. #TEXAS: At least fire people have died and many others have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at random in the US state of Texas last night.

3. #DART: Dart passengers have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment, racist abuse and intimidation on board services since the middle of last year.

4. #DIABETES: Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has said the HSE must establish a National Diabetes Registry after the health service revealed it was unable to estimate the prevalence of the disease in Ireland.

5. #BREXIT: The Home Office has denied claims that the deadline for EU citizens who live in the UK to apply to remain there post-Brexit has changed.

6. #SHOWDOWN: Dublin will face Kerry this afternoon in the All-Ireland senior football final

7. #HUAWEI: While countries around raise security concerns, Ireland remains silent when it comes to phone manufacturer Huawei. 

8. #TARIFFS: The US has imposed new tariffs of €101 billion on Chinese imported goods, the BBC has reported.

9. #BACKSTOP: Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has insisted that he will not scrape the Irish backstop. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

