The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIRE: A large fire at Douglas Shopping Centre yesterday evening has been brought under control.

2. #TEXAS: At least fire people have died and many others have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at random in the US state of Texas last night.

3. #DART: Dart passengers have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment, racist abuse and intimidation on board services since the middle of last year.

4. #DIABETES: Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has said the HSE must establish a National Diabetes Registry after the health service revealed it was unable to estimate the prevalence of the disease in Ireland.

5. #BREXIT: The Home Office has denied claims that the deadline for EU citizens who live in the UK to apply to remain there post-Brexit has changed.

6. #SHOWDOWN: Dublin will face Kerry this afternoon in the All-Ireland senior football final.

7. #HUAWEI: While countries around raise security concerns, Ireland remains silent when it comes to phone manufacturer Huawei.

8. #TARIFFS: The US has imposed new tariffs of €101 billion on Chinese imported goods, the BBC has reported.

9. #BACKSTOP: Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has insisted that he will not scrape the Irish backstop.

