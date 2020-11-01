#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 November 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VARADKAR: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under pressure after acknowledging he had provided a government document to a medical organisation through informal channels. 

2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Cork and Kerry until midnight tonight. 

3. #ENGLAND: A second lockdown has been announced in England with all non-essential activity to cease from Thursday.

4. #NPHET: The government and NPHET are set to clash next week on international travel advice and the new European traffic light system.

5. #VAT: The VAT reduction for the tourism and hospitality sector drops today from 13.5% to 9%

6. #READATHON: MS Ireland has expressed concerns about its flagship event, the MS Readathon

7. #TRUMP: TheJournal.ie has taken a look at what may happen if Donald Trump disputes the US election result

8. #FRANCE: A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the city of Lyon.

9. #QUEBEC: At least two people have been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec by a man armed with swords, the BBC has reported. 

