The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #VARADKAR: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under pressure after acknowledging he had provided a government document to a medical organisation through informal channels.
2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Cork and Kerry until midnight tonight.
3. #ENGLAND: A second lockdown has been announced in England with all non-essential activity to cease from Thursday.
4. #NPHET: The government and NPHET are set to clash next week on international travel advice and the new European traffic light system.
5. #VAT: The VAT reduction for the tourism and hospitality sector drops today from 13.5% to 9%
6. #READATHON: MS Ireland has expressed concerns about its flagship event, the MS Readathon.
7. #TRUMP: TheJournal.ie has taken a look at what may happen if Donald Trump disputes the US election result.
8. #FRANCE: A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the city of Lyon.
9. #QUEBEC: At least two people have been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec by a man armed with swords, the BBC has reported.
