The 9 at 9: Sunday

Salmon farming

1. In our main story today, Noteworthy examines concerns raised in relation to Mowi’s operations, as the largest salmon farming operator in Ireland.

Using Freedom of Information (FOI) and Access to Information on the Environment (AIE) requests, Noteworthy pieced together concerns raised in internal State reports to find out what the authorities are doing to ensure rules and regulations are being followed by Mowi, as well as other companies licensed to operate salmon farms in Irish waters.

Pilot concerns

2. Commercial airline pilots have expressed concern that their inability to fly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic means their licences may become invalid, requiring them to retrain at a cost of thousands of Euro.

Speaking to The Journal, two former Stobart Air workers highlighted how the pandemic has left them in financial straits after the collapse of the regional flyer earlier this month.

The airline was just one of those that has been badly hit as a result of the pandemic’s effect on international travel, and terminated its contract with Aer Lingus earlier this month, leaving 480 staff out of work.

Fatal crash

3. A woman has died four other people are in hospital following a single-vehicle car crash in Cavan.

The incident occurred on the N3, Drumalure, Belturbet at around 12.40am yesterday.

One passenger of the car, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a man, was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition.

Hancock resignation

4. In the UK, Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary in a letter to Boris Johnson where he says the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

The Sun newspaper in the UK on Friday published pictures of the Cabinet minister with Gina Coladangelo, who the newspaper said was hired by Hancock last year.

Sydney lockdown

5. Over in Australia, millions of Sydney residents have woken to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as the country tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Restaurants, bars and cafes were shuttered after stay-at-home orders for central neighbourhoods were extended across Sydney and to the coastal and mountainous regions surrounding the sprawling city.

New DUP leader

6. Back in Ireland, incoming DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has warned the Irish Government to stop “cheerleading” for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Donaldson, who became leader-designate yesterday, signalled that north-south relationships will be impacted if Irish ministers do not change stance.

Kildare quarry

7. Kildare locals are crowdfunding for a judicial review against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to approve a controversial 32-acre sand and gravel quarry located near houses and a school, and that runs through the “heartland of Kildare’s thoroughbred breeding country”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The approval from the planning authority goes against the advice of its inspectors report, which said that the development would “seriously injure the amenities of properties in the vicinity by reason of dust, traffic and general disturbance”.

Coronavirus figures

8. Public health officials yesterday afternoon confirmed 443 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health reported that 43 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital yesterday, including 13 people in ICU.

Missing person

9. And finally, gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Ian Lynch who is missing from Co Tipperary.

Ian was last seen in the Newport area at approximately 6.30pm on Friday evening.

He is described as being 5’7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.