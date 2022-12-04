The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Mother and Baby Homes

1. The fourth episode of Redacted Lives, a new podcast series about mother and baby homes, was released by The Journal this week.

Terri Harrison was among the hundreds of survivors who gave evidence to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

She spoke to The Journal as part of Redacted Lives. You can read more of her story here.

Irish soldier medical care

2. A Defence Forces doctor has warned that chronic under resourcing of military medicine could cause wrongful diagnoses of military injuries.

Commandant Paddy Kelly spoke at this week’s conference by the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers.

Irish unity

3. Twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.

However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.

Newry murder

4. Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following the murder of a man outside his home in Newry, Co Down.

Mark Lovell was shot a number of times shortly after 6pm on Thursday, at close range, whilst in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of the city.

Advertisement

Murder of Sandra Collins

5. Gardaí are also renewing their appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins.

Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4 December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Israel air strikes

6. The Israeli air force has carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israeli territory.

The Israeli army reported yesterday evening a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the first in a month.

Russia oil price cap

7. A $60 price cap set on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia is not “serious” because it is “quite comfortable” for Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The market price of a barrel of Russian Urals crude is currently around $65 dollars, just slightly higher than the $60 cap, indicating the measure may have only a limited impact in the short term.

Banksy mural theft

8. Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs of a mural painted by elusive British street artist Banksy.

The stencil image of a person in a nightgown and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher next to the charred remains of a window in the town of Gostomel went missing on Friday.

Pele hospitalised

9. Football legend Pele has said he is “strong” and following his regular treatment in a social media post responding to concerning reports about his health.

Brazilian news outlet Folha claimed earlier on Saturday that the former striker had been moved to palliative care and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended.