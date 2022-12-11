The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Cold snap

1. The National Emergency Coordination Group is due to meet this morning to assess the impact of the current cold snap.

Met Éireann and all governmental departments will be in attendance to decide what action may need to be taken.

Navan arrest

2. A woman in her 30s has been arrested after the discovery of a man’s body in a residential property in Navan, Co Meath last night.

The body of the deceased, a man in his 40s, remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Moon mission carrying DCU samples

3. A Japanese startup’s spacecraft, carrying DCU lab samples, was launched to the Moon this morning in the country’s first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida after two postponements for additional pre-flight checks.

Advertisement

Blue checkmark

4. Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting on Monday.

Irish Dancing ‘feis-fixing’

5. The governing body for Irish dancing has voted down a motion proposing that the chairperson step down and be replaced with an interim chair, several months after allegations of “feis-fixing” rocked the Irish dance community.

An Coimisiún le Rinci Gaelacha has, however, voted in favour of a strategic review of the organisation, its organisational structures and its constitution.

Russian weapons

6. Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has said the country is ramping up production of new-generation weapons to protect itself from enemies in Europe, the United States and Australia.

Redacted Lives

7. The penultimate episode of Redacted Lives follows people on their search for relatives and information about their early lives – and the jubilation and heartbreak that journey can bring.

Conspiracy Communities

8. Writing for The Journal, researchers with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a counter extremism think-tank, discuss how conspiracy communities are using predictable tactics to spread falsehoods about RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Not Coming Home

9. England were beaten 2-1 by France last night in the quarter-final of the World Cup, as their captain Harry Kane skied a spot kick, blowing a golden opportunity.

Kane had already scored from England via a penalty kick, but couldn’t convert the second penalty of the night.