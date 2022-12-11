Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 11 December 2022
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

11 minutes ago 228 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWITTER IS ONCE again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting on Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion dollars (€41.7 billion) in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 (€7.59) a month.

But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Mr Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost eight dollars a month for web users and 11 dollars (£9) a month for iPhone users.

Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

