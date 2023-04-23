GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as Sunday gets started.

Sudan

1. The US military has evacuated American embassy staff from Khartoum, with President Joe Biden calling for an end to the “unconscionable” fighting in Sudan’s capital between the army and a paramilitary group.

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement, adding that the embassy was “temporarily suspending operations”.

Sligo crash

2. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Sligo in which a young man died.

An investigation is currently underway into a single-vehicle collision which occurred in the early this morning on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town.

A man aged in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bród

3. Bród, one of the beloved Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D. Higgins, has died.

The 11 year old had been part of an much-loved double act with two-year-old Misneach, winning the hearts of the nation as they welcomed dignitaries and members of the public to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Alert

4. A test of the UK’s new emergency alert system is taking place today.

Alerts may be received by some phone users in the border region if they roam onto a UK mobile phone network area this afternoon.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has said that a small number of people may get a text and audio alert on their phone but there is no reason to be alarmed and no action is needed.

Concerned

5. The family of a young man missing from his home in Cork City are concerned for his wellbeing.

Stephen Cullen was last seen at his home in Cork City on Monday 17 April.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10 inches in height, of slim build with short red hair and blue eyes.

Protests

6. Tens of thousands of Israelis packed Tel Aviv streets yesterday for the 16th consecutive week to protest government judicial reforms they see as an attack on democracy.

The weekly protests have continued despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 27 March announcing a “pause” to allow for talks on the reforms which were moving through parliament and split the nation.

Electoral Commission

7. Members of the public have been invited to make submission to the Electoral Commission in relation to the makeup of Dáil constituencies for the next election, RTÉ reports.

The Commission will decide how many TDs the next Dáil should have as well as the makeup of the geographical areas that will elect them.

Barry Humphries

8. Tributes have been paid across the world to Australian entertainer Barry Humphries, who has died at the age of 89.

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

His death came following a readmission to hospital after suffering complications following hip surgery last month.

Weather

9. Met Éireann reports a mild end to the weekend in most areas. But temperatures are set to drop again tomorrow, with a widespread frost expected tomorrow night.