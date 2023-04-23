Family concerned for wellbeing of 18-year-old missing from Cork City

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man missing from Cork City.

Stephen Cullen was last seen at his home in Cork City on Monday 17 April.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10 inches in height, of slim build with short red hair and blue eyes.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.