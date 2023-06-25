GOOD MORNING.

Wagner

1. US congressional leaders were reportedly briefed on a build-up of Wagner forces days before their commander claimed the attacks which sparked their rebellion against Russia took place.

An “anti-terrorist operation regime” was still in force in Moscow this morning, a day after mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital.

High Seas

2. Warmer ocean temperatures due to climate change could attract invasive species that threaten native marine life, according to an expert, with knock-on impacts for fishing and biodiversity.

A heatwave in Irish waters this week came in the wake of a startling report by the Marine Institute last month that identified that Irish sea temperatures are rising.

Greece

3. Polls have opened in Greece for the second general election in less than two months with the ruling conservative party strong favourites to win a wide majority.

The 55-year-old conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is eyeing a second four-year term as prime minister after his New Democracy party won by a huge margin in May, but fell short of gaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government.

Meath

4. A man in his 40s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at around 2.30pm on the R154 at Piercetown, near Dunboyne in Co Meath.

Julian Sands

5. Hikers found human remains in California’s Mount San Antonio area, local authorities said, around the same area where British actor Julian Sands went missing five months ago.

The remains were discovered in the wilderness yesterday morning, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Kildare

6. A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon shortly after 3pm, when gardaí in Newbridge were alerted to a man entering a pharmacy armed with a knife.

Pride

7. Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off, with thousands expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest.

Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals in parades embracing a unity message this year, as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several US states.

Spain

8. North-east Spain is, like large swaths of the Mediterranean country, braced for wildfires due to the lethal combination of a prolonged drought, record-high temperatures and increasingly dense woods unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate.

Knife Crime

9. In our Voices piece this morning, Dr Chris Luke, a retired medical consultant, outlines the severe injuries incurred by victims of knife crime and says tackling this crime should be a priority.